National Education Policy 2020 envisages to impart value-based education with a view to actualize full human potential required for building an equitable and just society and promoting national development

Happiness essentially implies to be in a state of complete harmony with one’s own self, one’s family, friends, colleagues and society at large and with one’s nature and surroundings as well. Real happiness is achieved only through natural acceptance and continuity of happiness is possible only with synergy and complete harmony at all levels.

That alone will yield permanence in happiness rather than temporary excitement that is short-lived and unsustainable. Similarly, pleasure can also be obtained temporarily through favourable sensation, attention and appreciation but cannot be sustained for long. Prosperity is not same as possession of wealth and material goods.

Though physical assets are very much required in life, they alone do not suffice for the lasting happiness and prosperity of human beings therefore dependence on physical assets can’t be reliable. Whereas physical needs alone are sufficient for animals they are not sufficient for human beings.

Fundamental difference between animals and human beings is that for human beings relationships are as important as physical needs. Happiness and prosperity are the basic human aspirations that need to be sustainable and unless they are long-lasting and sustainable, they cannot be called as happiness or prosperity in real sense. Material gains can bring temporary excitement and joy but not lasting happiness and prosperity, which is only possible through complete harmony at all levels.

In consonance with one of the primary objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) that seeks to instil deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect and deeds as well as to develop knowledge, skills and values that support responsible commitment towards human rights, sustainable development and global well-being, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) embarked on its journey to develop a comprehensive model curriculum for Universal Human Values (UHVs) that is based on the principles of holistic education aimed at enhancing integrity, dedication, inclusiveness, commitment and harmony among the learners.

In its 49th meeting held on 14th March 2017, AICTE approved a mandatory three-week long Student Induction Program (SIP) based on Universal Human Values (UHVs) in order to to prepare newly admitted undergraduate students for the new stage in their life by facilitating a smooth transition from their home and school environment into the college and university environment through various discussions and activities.

An appropriate Faculty Development Programme (FDP) was also designed and proposed with a view to prepare the faculty members of colleges and universities for offering this SIP. For this very purpose, AICTE has formed a National Coordination Committee for Student Induction (NCC-IP) and has impressed upon every technical institution of higher education to prepare UHV Faculty in the ratio of 1:20 (1 faculty for every 20 newly admitted students).