Implementation of National Education Policy 2020

BY BS SAHAY and JABIR ALI

Education has always been a prime focus in policy-making due to its importance in achieving full human potential, developing an equitable and just society, and promoting national development. India is committed under Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”. The key principle of the National Education Policy of 2020 is to develop good human beings capable of rational thought and action, possessing compassion and empathy, courage and resilience, scientific temper and creative imagination, with sound ethical moorings and values, aimed at producing engaged, productive, and contributing citizens.To achieve this vision, IIM Jammu constantly encourages experiential and blended learning, applied research, and global exposure. The Institute is striving to embrace innovative practices in teaching and research to generate a positive and constructive impact on all its stakeholders and society at large.

Implementing NEP 2020 requires significant changes in academic, logistics, and financial commitments from all stakeholders. In its 7 years of operation, the Indian Institute of Management Jammu has taken several steps to improve its quality and relevance and now runs five long-duration programs, several short duration training programs for executives, faculty members, and students and has collaborations with national and international institutions of repute and are in the process of developing strategic plan titled Vision 2030 which shall incorporate the growth of the institution along with the processes.

IIM Jammu focuses on holistic and multidisciplinary learning across all the courses offered by the institute. Mandatory preparatory courses in all programs are conducted to impart academic foundation on Business Communication, Financial Accounting, Quantitative Techniques and IT and Analytics. These modules provide a common grounding for the students irrespective of their educational backgrounds. After completion of the core courses across the programs, sufficient elective courses are provided to the students. The electives are from various areas of specialization and will be announced on a year-to-year basis depending upon the functional areas. Students can choose courses from different areas considering the requirement of the industry and their career prospects.