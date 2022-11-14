Impressive Comeback by J&K SDD

Where there is a will there’s a way. This maxim holds true for the J&K Skill Development Department (SDD) which has made an impressive come-back in terms of the enrollment of students in different technical institutes (ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges) across J&K.

During the previous years, the polytechnic institutes in J&K would receive a meager response from the students for their admission throwing a major challenge for the J&K SDD and the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) J&K to enhance the admission in these institutes to keep the ball rolling.

The poor performance in admissions in the polytechnic colleges also proved costly for the department in release of funds from AICTE during the previous years.

In 2018, the situation was so grim that 14 of 16 new polytechnic colleges were barred from making fresh admission as the enrollment had come down from 64 to 35 percent in four years till 2018.