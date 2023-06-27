In Conversation with Prof Mufti Mehmood

ZN: Could you please share some insights into your journey and experiences as the head of the Department of Urology at GMC Srinagar?
MM: My journey in urology began in 2001 when I got selected for M.Ch at Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Having completed my 03 years of M.Ch course, I joined Department of Surgery, GMC Srinagar as Assistant Surgeon and began working under the guidance of two of my senior colleagues. Urology those days was restricted to lower urinary tract endourological procedures like TURBT, TURP, OIU.
Laparoscopy was just beginning to evolve and was still in its infancy. There were shortcomings in the machinery and logistics. Renal stones and ureteral stones were retrieved by making big incisions resulting in long, ugly scars. As days passed by and my two senior colleagues retired, I was designated as In-Charge Urology specialist. I began to chalk out the future strategy. I purchased an indigenous lithotripter and performed the first PCNL (Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy) in May 2010 (a minimal invasive procedure for renal stones). I subsequently managed to establish it as a standard modality for retrieving renal stones. Thereafter with the procurement of semi rigid Ureterorenoscope, URSL became the new treatment modality for ureteric stones.
The era of ugly scars came to an end with the development of advanced endoscopic and laparoscopic procedures. With the joining of couple of young urologists and procurement of Holmium-YAG laser, the department started and established RIRS (Retrograde intrarenal Surgery) for calyceal and renal pelvic stones. Laparoscopic urological surgery took a giant leap with the establishment of lap pyeloplasty, lap radical nephrectomy, lap partial nephrectomy and lap repair of VVF. The quality of urological work in department of Surgery was now at par with the best urological centers of the country. That’s where I am taking off.
In addition, several urological workshops and conferences were organized and many research papers pertaining to the urological work were published in high impact journals during my tenure as Head of the department.
ZN: What motivated you to focus on developing uro-surgery as a separate discipline under the Department of Surgery? Could you tell us about the challenges and successes you encountered during this process?
MM: My passion and aptitude for urology was the driving force behind the development of urology as a speciality in the department of Surgery as there was no separate department of urology existing at that time in GMC Srinagar. Though the task was difficult due to the lack of equipment and desired infrastructure, the continuing perseverance and cooperation of the hospital management helped us to further develop urology under the ambit of department of Surgery.
ZN: As you look back on your career, what accomplishments or milestones are you most proud of in the field of urology?
MM: It was assuring to see through the challenges and establish the minimally invasive endourology and advanced laparoscopic urology as the standard protocol in the department of Surgery. Various accomplishments during my tenure as Head of the Department include improvements in the techniques of PCNL for renal stones from standard PCNL to mini PCNL and ultra mini PCNL and also the establishment of supine PCNL and ECIRS. Establishment of RIRS with laser lithotripsy and advanced laparoscopic Uro-oncology were the other domains of success.
ZN: How do you envision the future of uro-surgery at GMC Srinagar? What steps do you believe are necessary to further advance this discipline?
MM: With the recruitment of young and skilled urologists in the department of surgery, I am quite confident that the speciality will progress further to the next level after the installation of Surgical Robot in the department of surgery.
ZN: What impact do you hope your contributions to uro-surgery will have on the medical community and patient care in the region?
MM: My endeavours in Uro-surgery in providing the conducive environment and infrastructure for urological procedures will certainly pave way for further development of urological skills amongst young and skilled urologists presently working in the department of surgery and provide them an opportunity to further improve their skills for the benefit of the community.
ZN: Considering the growing concern of kidney disease in Jammu and Kashmir, what are the key measures or initiatives that you believe should be taken to address this issue effectively?
MM: Public awareness and sensitisation of the community to the urological diseases is the key to the management and also the augmentation of skilled manpower and state of art equipment which are pivotal for effective management of such diseases and to discourage people in moving out for seeking redressal of their ailments outside the UT of J&K.
Furthermore, continuous medical education programs should be conducted regularly to update healthcare professionals with the latest advancements in urological treatments and techniques. Additionally, establishing specialized urology centers within the UT of J&K would ensure convenient access to comprehensive urological care, reducing the need for patients to travel elsewhere for treatment.
ZN: Throughout your career, have there been any specific cases or experiences that left a profound impact on you? Could you share one such experience and how it shaped your perspective?
MM: Yes, there have been occasions when I had to face technical challenges. In one case post 2014 floods, the patient went into life threatening urosepsis after she had procured a flood drenched DJ stent from the market. In another case of PCNL, air embolism of the brain resulted in transient paraplegia and patient subsequently recovered. Such events made me stronger to deal with the complications and walk through difficult terrains.
ZN: As you retire from your position, what advice or guidance would you offer to aspiring urologists and medical professionals who aim to make a difference in their respective fields?
MM: It is my earnest appeal to them to properly assess the patients prior to taking them for surgery and follow established management guidelines and SOP’s while dealing with different urological diseases. Transparency and commitment to patient care is the way to the success.
ZN: In your opinion, what are the key challenges or areas of improvement for GMC Srinagar? How can these institutions better serve the needs of students and the community?
MM: Last 30 years of turmoil has had a significant impact on the mindset of the community at large including the medical professions. Lack of discipline, punctuality, respect for hierarchy and lack of accountability are the grey areas which need to be addressed aggressively to streamline the system in the interest of medical students and patient care in general.
ZN: Lastly, what are your personal plans and aspirations for the future? Do you have any intentions to continue contributing to the medical field or mentor future generations of urologists?
MM: I intend to continue offering urological services to our people. Being the President of Kashmir Urological Society (KUS) I intend to organize camps in the far flung areas with close cooperation of my colleagues and strive hard to offer urological services at the door steps of the people living in remote areas of Kashmir.