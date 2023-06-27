In Conversation with Prof Mufti Mehmood

ZN: Could you please share some insights into your journey and experiences as the head of the Department of Urology at GMC Srinagar?

MM: My journey in urology began in 2001 when I got selected for M.Ch at Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. Having completed my 03 years of M.Ch course, I joined Department of Surgery, GMC Srinagar as Assistant Surgeon and began working under the guidance of two of my senior colleagues. Urology those days was restricted to lower urinary tract endourological procedures like TURBT, TURP, OIU.

Laparoscopy was just beginning to evolve and was still in its infancy. There were shortcomings in the machinery and logistics. Renal stones and ureteral stones were retrieved by making big incisions resulting in long, ugly scars. As days passed by and my two senior colleagues retired, I was designated as In-Charge Urology specialist. I began to chalk out the future strategy. I purchased an indigenous lithotripter and performed the first PCNL (Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy) in May 2010 (a minimal invasive procedure for renal stones). I subsequently managed to establish it as a standard modality for retrieving renal stones. Thereafter with the procurement of semi rigid Ureterorenoscope, URSL became the new treatment modality for ureteric stones.

The era of ugly scars came to an end with the development of advanced endoscopic and laparoscopic procedures. With the joining of couple of young urologists and procurement of Holmium-YAG laser, the department started and established RIRS (Retrograde intrarenal Surgery) for calyceal and renal pelvic stones. Laparoscopic urological surgery took a giant leap with the establishment of lap pyeloplasty, lap radical nephrectomy, lap partial nephrectomy and lap repair of VVF. The quality of urological work in department of Surgery was now at par with the best urological centers of the country. That’s where I am taking off.

In addition, several urological workshops and conferences were organized and many research papers pertaining to the urological work were published in high impact journals during my tenure as Head of the department.

ZN: What motivated you to focus on developing uro-surgery as a separate discipline under the Department of Surgery? Could you tell us about the challenges and successes you encountered during this process?

MM: My passion and aptitude for urology was the driving force behind the development of urology as a speciality in the department of Surgery as there was no separate department of urology existing at that time in GMC Srinagar. Though the task was difficult due to the lack of equipment and desired infrastructure, the continuing perseverance and cooperation of the hospital management helped us to further develop urology under the ambit of department of Surgery.

ZN: As you look back on your career, what accomplishments or milestones are you most proud of in the field of urology?

MM: It was assuring to see through the challenges and establish the minimally invasive endourology and advanced laparoscopic urology as the standard protocol in the department of Surgery. Various accomplishments during my tenure as Head of the Department include improvements in the techniques of PCNL for renal stones from standard PCNL to mini PCNL and ultra mini PCNL and also the establishment of supine PCNL and ECIRS. Establishment of RIRS with laser lithotripsy and advanced laparoscopic Uro-oncology were the other domains of success.

ZN: How do you envision the future of uro-surgery at GMC Srinagar? What steps do you believe are necessary to further advance this discipline?

MM: With the recruitment of young and skilled urologists in the department of surgery, I am quite confident that the speciality will progress further to the next level after the installation of Surgical Robot in the department of surgery.