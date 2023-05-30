In our world littered with Tobacco, it’s No Tobacco Day Today

Before we go any further, just outside the gates of hospitals where hundreds of patients are told they have very little time to live due to the cancer that has devastated their bodies, little vendors freely sell cigarettes.

Little because many of them are underage, have little kiosks and are open to opening the packets and selling loose cigarettes. Many of these kids invite their customers with a lit cigarette in their mouths. Smoking is a proven and a major cause of cancer.

Jammu and Kashmir has earned the distinction of being the smoking capital of India. In terms of population and the percentage of people who smoke, the UT has the highest number of people who consume tobacco by smoking.

The number of people consuming smokeless tobacco is vey less though. As per the last National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), one third of men in Jammu and Kashmir consume tobacco. And cigarettes are the most common form of tobacco consumption.