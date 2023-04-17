In this month of compassion | Do not forget the specially abled children

After completing the Asr prayers I was just coming out the mosque that by the side of the door I saw a poor man holding the hand of a little girl asking for alms. At the first sight I ignored their call but soon when I came close to the duo I felt myself ashamed and felt guilty for ignoring their call. I found they were genuine people to help.

It was only few days back that I offered Nimaz at the grand mosque of Reshimol at Reshi Bazaar Anantnag. And after completing my prayers I, with other people, moved towards the exit point. when I just reached at the exit door of the mosque I saw a poor father holding hand of her specially-abled girl standing at the masque door and begging.

The poor daughter looked 17 or 18. Although she was clad very poorly but looked cute. I observed keenly and felt she was blind by both her eyes

Her father was politely gazing at the people coming out of the mosque. He looked scared and helpless and at the same time it looked very clear as if he had no practice of begging. I realized he was not any professional beggar. Indeed people coming out of the mosque contributed voluntarily.

Extending his right hand for alms, sometimes her father would take the hand towards his cute sightless girl’s head, and would correct her head cover which was slipping from her head.

I realized that in such a painful condition her father was quite concerned about modesty of her growing ill fated girl. He would often take care of her head scarf. The little girl would also bow her head towards her father’s hands. It was really a shocking scene, a real life scene.