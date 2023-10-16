Inclusion of the 'third gender' in job applications

BY SHIVANSHU K. SRIVASTAVA

In a groundbreaking development, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a directive for the inclusion of a 'third gender' category in job applications.

This momentous step marks a significant stride toward advancing the principles of equality and inclusivity within the region.

Importantly, it aligns perfectly with the core tenets of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, a pivotal piece of legislation in India that seeks to safeguard the rights and interests of transgender individuals. By integrating a 'third gender' category into job applications, it courageously confronts stereotypes and biases that have historically marginalised transgender individuals.

This bold move signifies a profound commitment to constructing a society that is not only inclusive but also truly equitable, where every individual, irrespective of their gender identity, has an equitable opportunity to participate and prosper.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, a legislative cornerstone that came into effect on January 10, 2020, represents a crucial milestone in recognising and safeguarding the rights of transgender persons in India.

The heart of this groundbreaking legislation lies in its acknowledgement of transgender individuals as a unique gender category, providing them with essential protection against discrimination, denial or unfair treatment across diverse aspects of life, including but not limited to education, employment, healthcare, and access to public services. The Act consists of 23 sections, divided into 9 chapters.

The Act introduces several key features that aim to address the distinctive challenges faced by transgender individuals. Among its provisions, the Act grants transgender persons legal recognition, unequivocally prohibits discrimination, upholds the right to self-identified gender identity, emphasises access to healthcare sensitive to transgender needs, and provides for reservations to alleviate social and economic disparities. Inclusion in job applications ensures that transgender individuals have equal opportunities in education and public employment.