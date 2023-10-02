Inclusive Education: A dream to aspire

This year (2023) the nation celebrated 77th Independence Day and the day was once again celebrated with the promise to have peace, progress and prosperity for the entire nation and its every individual irrespective of caste, colour, gender, religion and status. In 1947 when India got its freedom from the yoke of British colonialism, there was a hope and the hope was of a better future. The common man was very enthusiastic that now the future belongs to him/her and each and every citizen may get equal opportunity for the development of their potentials and talent.

The leadership of the time promised a pure egalitarian society based on the democratic principles of liberty, equality, justice and fraternity. The constitution of India recognised the concept of equality and devised a planned mechanism to have it in its fullest form. It legally ended the inequalities of every type and framed the fundamental guidelines to end the disparities and disadvantages among the different sections of society.

We as a nation have our independent existence of 76 years now and are being ruled through the democratic mechanism. We are yet to have 100% egalitarian society and the big disparities are still there. There is a big divide among the different sections of societies and this division is most evident in the field of education.

Although we have seen many Magna Cartas to end the divide like Bill of Rights {Article 19(A)}, Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, National Educational Policies but the fact of the matter is that we are yet to have 100% enrollment and universalization of education. We have succeeded in providing the access to all but have failed to provide the 100% equity within the school campuses. Our policies have been such that there is a divide in the schools and the school campuses. Some are treated more and some are yet to get the basic facilities.

Those who are yet to get enrolled, those who are yet to complete the basic education and those who are yet to have the necessary infrastructure in their schools are mostly the children from the far flung areas and from the vulnerable sections of the society. These are the children who are disadvantaged and belong to the backward sections of the society and the children with special abilities.