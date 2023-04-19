India: Need to find its strategic location

BY SALEEM RASHID SHAH

Dr S. Jaishankar begins his book ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World’ with a historical anecdote. Wajid Ali Shah, the king of Awadh was deposed by Britishers in 1856. They took over his kingdom while he was engrossed in an intricate game of chess. A self absorbed ruler was overthrown from the seat of power which eventually led to the onset of British rule in Awadh.

A self-absorbed India in the same way cannot afford to overlook China’s rise in its neighbourhood. It can prove to be a decisive factor for India’s geo-strategic positioning in the Sub-Continent.

A defensive approach on part of India to the changing power equations around her need to be relooked, if not shunned at all. An important lesson that India can learn from China’s rise is that ‘demonstrating global relevance is the surest way for earning the world’s respect.’

The author lays emphasis on the fact that the world which was first bipolar with US and Soviet Union being the only hegemons, went on to become unipolar after disintegration of the latter.

Now, the world is multipolar with many forces operating at the same time. It is in this multipolar world with frenemies, balance of power and a clash of values that India needs to find its strategic location. In a multipolar world, it is important to have the foresight to change strategies in order to cope with future challenges that a nation may face.

Long held assumptions and frozen narratives are to be seen with suspicion and challenged every step of the way. The mechanical way of implementing doctrines has become redundant. In the changing dynamics of today’s multipolar world, it is only keeping up with the contemporary challenges that ushers in progress for a nation.

S. Jaishankar invokes the ancient Indian legend of ‘Arjuna’s dilemma to act on the battle field’ through the epic of Mahabharata. It is through these ancient texts says Jaishankar that India can learn a great deal of policy and strategy. The India at the times of Mahabharata was also multipolar with its leading powers balancing each other.

The dilemmas of statecraft that permeate the story of ‘Bhagvad Gita’ give huge lessons on risk taking, placing trust, making sacrifices and above all developing a courage to implement that policy.

Being discouraged by the collateral consequences that the implementation of a policy can have like Arjuna was at the battle field, a resolve like that of Krishna plays a pivotal role in defining international relations.

The Mahabharata is both a tale of ethics and that of power, it is ‘Krishna’s Choice’ that reconciles the two and paves way for a more robust approach in dealing with one’s adversaries.