The Indian pharmaceutical industry has evoked very empathetic reactions from all around the world for over more than two decades supplying generic medicines globally and thereby helping nations to reduce the cost of medicines and the medicinal costs in the overall healthcare budgets of countries. If you look at the export orientation of Indian pharmaceutical sector, you will see that they go to more than 200 countries in terms of exporting medicines. They sell all kinds of products starting from depression pills to hypertension drugs and they also focus on diseases of the rich as well as of the poor. But, that being said, they also raise some thorny issues, and the key thorny issue that they raise is related to this debate on access versus innovation.

Three gentlemen come to our mind when we look at the history of the Indian pharmaceutical sector over the last 100 years. There is Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray and his work with ammonium nitrate in Bengal Chemicals and pharmaceutical work, in the early 1900s. There is Dr. Khwaja Hamied from Cipla who actually went to Germany and got his PhD in chemistry and traveled back and set up Cipla which is one of the first domestic pharmaceutical company with a science base that was developed in the 1930s. The third person to harp on is Mr. Sarabhai who has set up Ambalal Sarabhai which is one of the older Western-Indian pharmaceutical firm. When we look at the history of that particular era, we see that the Indian pharmaceutical sector is characterized by this broader drive that we should develop national sufficiency in medicines. And we see a bunch of individuals who are scientists having some kind of a background in chemistry, taking the initiative to set up organizations that can create drugs for India and also, if that is relevant, for export markets around the country. We should realize the nature of the institutions at that point in time.