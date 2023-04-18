Infertility: Causes and Concerns

A new report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the staggering number of individuals affected by infertility. According to the survey, around 17.5% of the adult population, or nearly one in every six persons globally, experience infertility at some time in their life.

Infertility is defined as “a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse”.

Previous estimates suggest that between 48 million couples and 186 million people live with infertility globally. Like other parts of the world, Jammu and Kashmir is no different.