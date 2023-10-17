Infertility in Kashmir: Not Just a Woman's Concern

In Kashmir, there is often a prevalent concern within a few months of a marriage if the bride has not conceived. However, it's important to emphasise that, in the majority of cases, there is no immediate cause for worry.

In many instances, a delay in conception is entirely normal and may be due to various factors, including stress, lifestyle, or even purely a matter of timing. The human reproductive process is complex, and it can take some time for a couple to achieve pregnancy, even when both partners are healthy.

When to seek medical help for infertility:

l Infertility is typically evaluated when a couple has been trying to conceive at least one year without success.

l For couples where the female partner is 35 years or older, it's recommended to seek medical evaluation for infertility after six months of trying without success. This is because fertility tends to decline with age, and earlier evaluation can be beneficial.

l If there are known or suspected issues that may affect fertility, such as irregular menstrual cycles, a history of certain medical conditions like hypothyroidism, or previous fertility problems, couples may choose to seek evaluation earlier.

l In cases where there are clear signs of infertility or underlying health issues, such as irregular periods or a history of conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis, it's advisable to consult a fertility specialist sooner.