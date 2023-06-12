Inflation likely to lower in FY24

The monetary policy is a policy formulated by the central bank, i.e., RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and relates to the monetary matters of the country. The policy involves measures taken to regulate the supply of money, availability, and cost of credit in the economy.

The policy repo rate was predicted to remain at 6.5% by the street. The market anticipated the RBI would keep the policy repo rate at 6.5 percent. Experts claim that the lowering of retail inflation in April and the possibility for future decreases demonstrate the effectiveness of earlier policy rate moves.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, For the fiscal 2023–24, the second bimonthly monetary policy meeting took place over a three-day period beginning from June 6-8, 2023.

The central bank has kept stability as a priority, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said and added that Fundamentals for the domestic economy are improving as there is still more work to be done in terms of normalising policy around the world.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) anticipates that growth will fluctuate throughout the year, with an expected surge to 8% in the first quarter before tapering off to 5.7% by the final quarter. These projections suggest a robust start to the fiscal year followed by a gradual slowdown.