Instilling Responsibility and Accountability in Healthcare

Years ago, a previous Government carried out an extensive exercise of manpower audit. It was found that there were pockets, mostly near the capital cities, where the availability of the doctors was much more than required.

It was also found that there were doctors who had served at the same place for decades and then there were those who found themselves tossed and transferred every now and then.

The arbitrary transfers and postings, promotions and assignments of responsibilities were recorded. Nothing followed.

Two years ago, J&K Government issued orders to set up a system to justify referrals. It was noted that many patients deteriorate or lose the battle in transit, especially if they had a medical or surgical emergency.

The critical care ambulances were made omnipresent by the Government. Manpower was also created. But what still lacks is the responsibility and the accountability from those running the show.

How many hospitals take regular mortality meetings and fix responsibility for a life lost. How many hospitals follow up on a patient they sent to another hospital? How many hospitals are in a position to claim that they are equipped to handle patients at all hours of the day?