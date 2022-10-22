INTERGENERATIONAL BONDING AN HOUR WITH THE AGED

BY Ainshra Showkat

At a time when I had a nice Sunday-games coaching class, of which I was very fond, there was an aged and very eccentric old lady who was quite particular in the selection of her acquaintances. For some reason of her own, she favoured me with her friendship, and it became my custom to start so early to Sunday class so that I could spend an hour with her.

Her room was very odd to look at: she had a fancy for putting almost everything into a separate little bag. The hairbrush, coarse and fine combs, was each suspended in a bag just exactly large enough. It took me several visits to become accustomed to her oddity.

Most of her time she used to read the holy book and illuminated me from the verses from it. She was wearing antique earrings. When I inquired about them she said, “My husband put these in my ears fifty-three years ago on our wedding day, and I want them to be removed on my burial.”

Her last wish was to get buried next to her late husband.

Dear children, it is a sacred pleasure to realise that you have lightened a few hours of the aged and lonely who have been withdrawn from the sunshine and cheerfulness of outdoor existence.

If it is your privilege to do so, let your ministrations help them to forget a portion of their sorrow and pain, and perhaps they may bear a kind word for you to the higher and better world.