INTERGENERATIONAL BONDING | Appreciating the Role of Grandparents

First, what is intergenerational bonding? It is in simple words the time that you spend with people outside of your generation. Generation in the sense the media decides they don’t have the same tastes of books, music and what to do when you’re bored. Now your grandparents are not born in the same generation as you.

They are obviously older and much wiser than you. But do we need to talk and understand our grandparents? Of course, we need to, as firstly they are a part of our beautiful family, secondly because communication might make someone feel better. Example -us.

Communication in general might be the key that will dismiss the negative and unneeded stereotypes that are increasing during these years. It will also engage us to learn about our beautiful culture and history that begs to be known.

Now I have seen that people do not spend time with their grandparents because they are old and boring. They might enjoy different things than you but it does not mean they cannot branch out to embrace and appreciate different books, movies, music etc.