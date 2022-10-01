INTERGENERATIONAL BONDING | Know Your Elders

Meeting elders, especially when they are quite old, is a great experience. It writes our souls anew. Their very presence commands reverence and makes accessible another world.
I never knew that children meeting elderly people known for their great zeal and dedication in their active service would feel mutually electrified. It would mean much more for the elderly than I had imagined.
I wish we all get time to frequently visit all the elderly and take kids along. Newer bonds develop as do open new vistas.
As soon as I stepped on the threshold of the house, an old man dressed in clean clothes appeared before me. The white Roman cap on his head made his elderly personality even more impressive. Though his lean limbs trembled, he kept his nerves and supported himself.
Seeing him coming down the stairs of the three-storied house, a reflection of ancient architecture, sometimes the images of the grandeur of this house danced on the screen of my mind, and sometimes the dignified and awe-inspiring appearance of an elderly man.
As soon as I put my hand forward to put slippers on the feet of the fatherly figure, his two young sons came running and did their duty with reverence.
Ghulam Ahmad Butt was born in 1929 in Onagam Ki, two kilometers from Bandipora. He received his primary education from a local school. Allah has blessed him with good mental abilities. Due to his excellent performance in the examinations, he was awarded a scholarship of two rupees by the government of Maharaja Hari Singh.
Realizing his son’s talent, the father enrolled him in Bisco School in Fateh Kadal, Srinagar. He passed his 10th examination here through Lahore University. To get higher education, he got admission to SP College, Srinagar.
Meanwhile, partition of the sub-continent took place. Anarchy engulfed the entire region. Young Bhat lost his father during the same period. The promising student lost track.
Seeing the little children dressed in uniform holding hands, in the courtyard of his house, the fatherly figure was elated. As soon as the children came forward and started shaking his hands, his eyes sparkled with happiness. He was extremely happy to see the children.
These children were students of Government Girls Middle School Onagam Bandipora who went to meet Butt Sahib at his house under the “Know Your Elders” program the school has initiated.
The aim is not only to introduce the young generation to their elders but also to benefit from their experiences. In addition, to make the elders feel that society values them so that they do not feel deprived in old age. Around a dozen senior citizens who are still able to walk were invited to the school. This initiative taken by the school is being appreciated by the seniors.
To appreciate this noble gesture, the family served tea and snacks to all the students in the traditional way. The two young sons Ibrahim and Umar were on their toes to take care of each and every aspect.
Javaid is Headmaster GMS Onagam, Bandipora
