INTERGENERATIONAL BONDING | Know Your Elders

As soon as I stepped on the threshold of the house, an old man dressed in clean clothes appeared before me. The white Roman cap on his head made his elderly personality even more impressive. Though his lean limbs trembled, he kept his nerves and supported himself.

Seeing him coming down the stairs of the three-storied house, a reflection of ancient architecture, sometimes the images of the grandeur of this house danced on the screen of my mind, and sometimes the dignified and awe-inspiring appearance of an elderly man.

As soon as I put my hand forward to put slippers on the feet of the fatherly figure, his two young sons came running and did their duty with reverence.

Ghulam Ahmad Butt was born in 1929 in Onagam Ki, two kilometers from Bandipora. He received his primary education from a local school. Allah has blessed him with good mental abilities. Due to his excellent performance in the examinations, he was awarded a scholarship of two rupees by the government of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Realizing his son’s talent, the father enrolled him in Bisco School in Fateh Kadal, Srinagar. He passed his 10th examination here through Lahore University. To get higher education, he got admission to SP College, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, partition of the sub-continent took place. Anarchy engulfed the entire region. Young Bhat lost his father during the same period. The promising student lost track.