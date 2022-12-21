Introducing Ghani Kashmiri in twenty-first century

Medieval historical phenomena strengthened the already existing relations between the two contiguous regions, leading to an enhanced cultural exchange that continues to flourish to this day. Generous patronization of the Persian as official language by the Mughal court led to a cultural and intellectual bloom that is unsurpassed in medieval and modern history of the world.

Mughal India’s poetic culture, territorial expanse and courtly glamour turned it into a fabled destination. For three consecutive centuries, Persian enjoyed a courtly patronage no other language could imagine of, thriving exponentially in terms of linguistic area, popular base, scholarship and intellectual industry.

Kashmir was no exception to the influence of Persian language as it grew from mainland India to its surroundings. Scholars from Kashmir regularly enrolled for studied in religious seminaries in different parts of the country and returned with their scholarship of the language.

The phenomenon led to the emergence of a linguistic elite in Kashmir that swelled in its own poetic scholarship, innovative techniques, intellectual aptitude and stylistic experimentation.

Ghani Kashmiri emerged in the same cultural context and rose to prominence among his contemporaries including his adversaries. Not much is known about this legendary poet who symbolizes Kashmir’s remarkable contribution to the Persian poetic tradition.

Even after the lapse of several centuries, Ghani is still rated as a signal poet in the genre of what is contemporaneously referred to as the art of “plurisignation” (mani aafreeni), earning tributes from his successors like Mirza Saib, Mir Taqi Mir, Ghalib, Iqbal, etc., besides inspiring the generations of vernacular poets in Kashmir like Mehjoor and Azad.

Ghani has always been engaging the intellectual minds in Persian since his own times. Though fairly popular in his lifetime, details about Ghani’s personal life remain unknown. Despite having a popular tradition of historiography, Kashmiri historians too have not been kind to this genius.