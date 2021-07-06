Invest in Mental Health: A call for Philanthropy

BY JITAMANYU SAHOO and MUJTABA HUSSAIN

One of the biggest challenges modern society is facing today is mental illness. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation around one billion people are currently showing symptoms of mental health. These estimates will only rise further. For instance, studies show how the use of social media today by people to influence, maintain and interact with their peers over digital networks have statistically increased the burden on mental health. The significant amount of time children and youth spend on social networking sites have led to a culture of exclusion. Beyond the immediate effects of family, mental health has pierced into the spheres of public life ranging from employment, education and into our justice system.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the never-ending lockdowns have limited access to social interactions globally. This has led to increase in substance abuse, rise in depression and increased in suicide which has triggered sudden public interest and awareness around various facets of mental health. In spite of the rise of mental health interests, any discussion pertaining to it is considered as a taboo, India being no different. This stigma underpins the mental health access hesitancy in our society. Despite costing billions of dollars in loss due on health services, mental health remains under financed and under-resourced. In addition to underfunding, the fragmented access to mental health services has become a rule rather than an exception.

How can the current state of mental health be strengthened? There is a need to place stronger impetus on the progress and development of mental health services to enable people a dignified life. The absence of understanding of mental health problems which emerge in childhood and adolescence is a key challenge before us. But to advance this scientific understanding of mental health needs strategic support and an early interventionist approach. For a philanthropist seeking to lend support in the mental health space and achieve social impact, it is important to be able to access current, evidence-based and scientifically accurate information.