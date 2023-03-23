Invest people’s money for job creation

From the above discussion we can discern some best practices for adoption in our context.

The management of zakat requires a paradigm shift from a focus on charitable giving to the impact of expanding the rights of recipients. It is necessary to move from individual spending on basic needs to a broader focus on productive activities, such as student capacity building, training, and the provision of initial capital for small and medium enterprises. This shift requires a programmatic and professionally managed approach that goes beyond the traditional zakat model of one-time, individual consumptive donations for short-term needs. Sustainable approaches are emphasized, seeking to empower the mustahik and transform them to be muzzakki so as to sustain sources of income in the long term. The concepts of Mustahiq and Muzzakki are central to the Islamic principles of charity and social justice. The former refers to the people in need of financial assistance, while the latter refers to those who are capable of giving charity. One way to achieve this is by distributing ZIS (Zakat, Infaq, and Sadaqah) in different activities such as economic, education, health, and humanitarian support.

In terms of economic activities, micro-activities such as animal husbandry, small food courts near public places, and fishermen can be supported. Mustahiqs can operate these activities in groups and receive dividends of 10 to 15% each. This would provide them with a sustainable source of income and improve their economic condition. Education is another area where the distribution of ZIS can be utilized. Scholarships linked to performance can be provided to students to enable them to pursue their education. This would help in capacity building and increase the chances of employability for the Mustahiqs. In the health sector, ZIS can be utilized to provide medical needs support, own diagnostics, and networking with doctors for health clinics and camps. This would improve the access to healthcare for the Mustahiqs.

Islamic micro-finance can also provide financial inclusion through sharia-compliant approaches. Interest-free contracts can be offered, and the financing can be done through donations based on tabarru, deposits including wadiah, qard hasan, and musharakah. Islamic cooperatives, baitul maal, qard hasan, and waqf can also play a crucial role in operationalising micro-finance in Kashmir. Sukuk, an Islamic bond, can be used as a commercial instrument to attract financing. Unlike conventional bonds, Sukuk requires underlying assets to be present and grant partial ownership in them. This provides investors with the right to receive profits and corresponds to the value of assets, making it sharia-compliant. Sharia-compliant financial inclusion is critical, with a focus on redistribution of wealth through zakat, sadaqa, waqf, and qard hasn. Risk-sharing should be emphasised as a substitute for debt-based financing through micro-finance, small and medium enterprise financing, and micro-insurance. Islamic micro-finance offers interest-free contracts.

Welfare organisations, local authorities/Imams should encourage general public individuals to make a will (wasiya) for up to one-third of their property for donation to established bait-ul-maals, with a drive targeted first at retirees and the terminally ill. This could result in significant donations of land, jewellery, books and many assets. Further ways and means can be worked out to target 1/10 of gross provident fund (GPF) nomination from every employee for the community waqf fund, with charitable trusts facilitating the process. Additionally, a drive could be initiated to create a monthly fund from all those eligible for zakat in the form of qard hasn investments, so people do not see zakat as their primary contribution. Recently some scholarships have been instituted from the will of college principal. This model needs to be replicated – every employee/businessman – should write a will committing some percentage of1/3rd owned property for community cause. Hundreds of institutes/scholarships/langars could be run annually from such contributions. The large scale practice of choosing to write wills would help in better care of old neglected parents as children would lose from inheritance percentage mentioned in will. Besides wills other mechanisms are there for willing conscious people to help the needy from their resources. The Quran asks for distributing whatever is in excess. Almost every middle class women/employee has excess clothes (I know hundreds who have clothes for the whole villages or ten lifetimes or who afford to use them as single use diapers. Why not tax women clothes to prevent such obscenity?). Thousands of excess land needn’t wait till death for getting wills executed.

Disabled people and old widows who cannot work could be connected with self-help groups that are given micro-finance. Eidi (gifts given during Eid), guilemeuth (assistance given to bride/bridegroom) or money given on special occasions or as a token for congratulation should be substituted by membership of interest free credit cooperative (such as Crescent Cooperative Limited Anantnag) doing Shariah-compliant interest-free transactions, with membership giving individuals a share in the cooperative and its earnings for life. Mosques and local bait al-mals need to create local funds for small-scale enterprises. Begging can be eliminated in at least ten villages in every district within a year by registering all the needy individuals and announcing a zero beggar certificate for such villages.

Further, to create self-sufficiency among populations, it is important for individuals to become investors and shareholders in Agri/livestock farms, also known as Agri/livestock banks, which have already been set in place here. By doing so, we can receive free or, to begin with, heavily discounted quality milk, mutton, and vegetables. Contributions received by charity trusts and institutions can be channeled into such endeavours. Pre-booking of Qurbani animals through established organisations or direct linkages in villages with farmers of interested people should also be encouraged. This will create hundreds of new farms every year without burdening the state exchequer and give market facilities to local farmers. Muslims have been commanded to rear sheep/goat or poultry. Additionally, every volunteer should have a share in agri/livestock farm. This will allow individuals to get discounted/free Qurbani animals, mutton, chicken, fish, vegetables etc. for all who get such shares. By investing and becoming shareholders in these Agri/livestock farms, individuals can contribute to creating self-sufficiency in their communities and reduce their dependence on external sources for food and resources.

Invest, invest and invest should be the mantra for local bait al-mals and organisations who really want to do charity on sustainable basis. Local mosque linked bait al-mals /taziyat committee linked initiatives can help create/sustain at least two jobs in their localities. We need thousands of persons in domestic help market, thousands in community kitchens (if we had facility at local level to get hand made rotis or routine dishes prepared, imagine how many jobs could be created and hash-nosh conflicts avoided and children better attended to and employee women employees stressed with kitchen chores eased). One year’s funds collected for mosque building could help build thrice or more number of mosques if part of such funds raised went into investments.

Ulama, jurists, contributors and managers of charities/zakat all need to sit together to study exiting models, broaden scope of activities, do needful for legal and juristic compliance and evolve new shariah compliant models to make use of huge funds otherwise grabbed mostly by professional beggars and those accustomed to get idle wages/support from organisation. Zakat should not create lifelong zakat dependent beneficiaries or new class of pensioners but make beneficiaries independent of it. Let us track where our charities are spent. All services including medical and educational ones (fees for students/that are managed by charities can be arranged by one time investments. Let us ask how many sheep farm, dairy farms, polyhouses, industrial units and other job creating units have been established from the funds collected by beneficiaries.

Let this Ramdhan be a game changer and strengthen hands of institutions that invest and sustain and thus better fulfil purposes of charities. Zakat is best spent collectively or institutionally. Modern facilities if made use of can transform largely ignored and unprofessional charity management sector currently dependent on regular contributions of donors and doing mostly cash transfers and that too meagre to sustain beneficiaries and often keep applicants waiting due to lesser funds or no mechanism to multiply resources with them. Let us pledge to pre-book qurbani animals, milk, mutton, vegetables and support farmers from today. That is what Ramadhan reminds us of – fellow feeling or identifying with the hungry/needy.