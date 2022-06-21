Is Death Painful?

In my cardiac residency while undergoing super specialisation, I was once sent to the outskirts of Delhi to shift an affluent unresponsive patient to our hospital for further management.

While our team resuscitated the patient with 20 escalating high energy DC shocks followed by intubation and ambulatory Life Support to be shifted to Delhi.

Being in charge as a resident of the patient , I got an opportunity to observe almost each milestone in his recovery from pulse-less state to driving home himself with all his confidence !