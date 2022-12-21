Is forgetting bad?

Do you remember having eaten almonds to improve your memory and cognitive abilities? To many of us, it is a memory from childhood wherein we are given almonds, especially during exams with the ambition to develop a robust memory which might help us perform better.

However, while looking at the flip side, it has been observed that the ability to forget is what constitutes a sharp and healthy mind. Through experiential understanding, one realizes life is neither black nor white but grey.

Some memories and myths hold us back and influence the delicate balance between forgiving and forgetting.

Therefore, it is significant to question that while laying all our focus on improving memory, are we at risk of overlooking the art of letting go?