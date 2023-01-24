Is it safe to give cough syrups to children?

The recent WHO warning about the dangers of some cough syrups linked to the deaths of children in many countries has frightened parents everywhere.

In October 2022, WHO issued an alert over Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, Haryana, India.The four “substandard products” were identified in the Gambia and reported to the WHO in September 2022.

In November last year, an alert was issued by the WHO over eight products, including Unibebi Cough Syrup, Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops and Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Syrup, identified in Indonesia and manufactured by PT Afi Farma.