Is it safe to take Proton Pump Inhibitors?

Doctors said antacids are medicines which help in neutralising the acid in the stomach. Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Rabeprazole, Pantoprazole are some of the PPIs which block the secretion of acid in the stomach. But acid secretion is important for calcium in the body. People with deficiency of calcium in the body puts them at higher risk of osteoporosis.

People should consume these medicines for a limited time as suggested by the doctors.

Even some studies found that regular and prolonged use of PPIs is associated with a higher risk of diabetes. Physicians should therefore avoid unnecessary prescription of this class of drugs, particularly for long-term use.

As per the research, in a clinical context, use of PPI for more than 8 weeks could be a reasonable definition of long-term use in patients with reflux symptoms and more than 4 weeks in patients with dyspepsia or peptic ulcer.

But PPIs may be necessary for certain people for the rest of their lives. Others see a hazier picture.

PPI users should nearly always try discontinuing them or switching to a less effective acid-blocking drug under a doctor’s supervision if their symptoms got better while using them.

These users who are taking them for ulcer prevention (whether or not they have GERD symptoms) shouldn’t stop taking them without first consulting a doctor. An ulcer that bleeds or perforates as a result of an abrupt cessation could result in additional difficulties.