Is J&K’s Film Policy encouraging local cinema to grow?

“Kashmir has some beautiful brains in cinema. We need to give them a chance to come forward and try their luck in doing the best films,” he hoped. Divulging into the policy draft, the J&K government is aiming to incentivise owners to reopen closed cinema halls, upgrade the existing ones and encourage the setting-up of multiplexes, besides offering a slew of subsidies to establish the UT as the first choice for filmmakers as a shooting destination.

Actor and director, Ayash Arif, while sharing his thoughts about the film policy told Greater Kashmir, that any policy for the welfare of the stakeholders is good. However, the stakeholders must always be kept in the loop for the greater success of the policies.

“While going through the draft of the Film Policy of other states, I must say that we surely can take a lot of benefit from our Policy. But all we need from the government is to handhold the local filmmakers and give a new lease of life to the regional cinema,” he maintained. “We have been requesting the government to constitute a committee and look out for the possibilities of floating Film Finance Corporation which can lend soft loans to the filmmakers amidst scarce avenues of corporate houses or financiers.”

Mumbai based-filmmaker from Chenab Valley in the Jammu region, Tariq Khan, appears to be disgruntled with what he calls as Government’s “lip services”.

“It is merely an administrative strategy document that lacks vision for the promotion of the film industry. It is not a film policy but rather a secondary tourism policy,” he alleged.

“Ever since the document came into the public domain and the policy was implemented, we haven’t seen much happening in our favour. We don’t want unnecessary favours from the government. All we want is hassle-free services, single window clearances of our documents and also the hassle-free movement of our crew,” he demanded. “Jammu and Kashmir must give us a special provision to grow in bringing more and more films on the national platforms,” he says, adding “In times of OTTs and other platforms for the film release, our government must give us an upper hand so that we don’t have to beg for basic criteria.”

Notably, the Film Policy-2021 was approved by the Administrative Council led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 5, 2021 and was launched with much fanfare in the presence of Bollywood actor Amir Khan and film-maker Raj Kumar Hirani besides others at SKICC.

As per an order issued by the then Principal Secretary J&K Department of Information and Public Relations, Rohit Kansal IAS, the policy sets the vision up till 2026, with the aim of maximising the potential of both the Jammu & Kashmir film servicing industry as well as the promising local film sector. “This policy will serve to transform Jammu & Kashmir into a unique film destination.” The policy strives to create a nationally competitive infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir. It assures administrative assistance to ease filmmaking in the UT by setting up Single Window Cell to grant permission for shooting films, preferably within 2 to 4 weeks. Through this ambitious move, the government also plans to facilitate the overall growth of the J&K Film Industry by setting up of Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council, J&K Film Division along with easy access to the “Website for Talent Pool” and other shooting destinations. Officials say that the aim of the Policy is to create a vibrant ecosystem for the film fraternity. The government will also set up signage boards with information related to the film to attract more tourists.