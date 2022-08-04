IS THIRD REALLY WEIRD?

When we demean someone or something, we call it third class, third grade, or third rate. A worst torture to an alleged criminal is classified as third degree.

The underdeveloped countries are grouped as third world. We also have a third-party software that is available for free, for lack of certain features though it is workable.

In a race or in a beauty contest, there is a winner who comes first and a runner up who comes second. No one cares about the third. Even a resourceful family accommodates only two children.

A third child is supposed to be unwanted. We claim a third-party insurance for a mishap or an accident which we commit to blame others for it, though not always but quite often. Third has been made synonymous to weird.