Is Urdu Dying? A Fact Check

BY MOHAMMAD ARSHID

Among the prevalent languages of the subcontinent, Urdu is leading in terms of articles available on Wikipedia. This study nullifies the concept that it is dying.

In 1977, a well-known journalist and writer late, Kushwant Singh,called Urdu a dying language.

Decades later, and just a few months ago, while hearing the case of the Shiv Sena split, a clip related to Urdu became quite viral and a topic of discussion on social media. During the debate, Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General of India who was pleading on behalf of the Governor of Maharashtra, read a couplet from the renowned Urdu poet Bashir Badar. It reads:

"Main chup raha to aur galat fehmiyan badhi Wo bhi suna hai usne jo maine kaha nahi" (I remained silent, and misunderstandings increased, He also heard what I did not say)

Upon this, the courtroom burst into laughter for a moment. Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, who generally speaks in English, expressed his interest and asked in Urdu about the relevance of "Us ne kaha nahi" in this legal parlance. Tushar replied, "Sir! This is a couplet in Urdu that the poet said about someone else." The Chief Justice then invited Uddhav Thackeray's lawyer Kapil Sibal to intervene. Sibal made his comments and concluded the debate by saying that Urdu is a beautiful language, but it is now dying. This is a fact, and we are losing our culture.

Is Urdu dying? Let's take a look.

Recent data shows that Urdu has the highest number of articles on Wikipedia among the major languages spoken in the subcontinent. In today's rapidly digitizing business environment, delivering content to customers with the help of technology is called digitization. If we summarize the term "digitization," it means that like other businesses, journalism and education are also heading in the same direction.

You might have noticed that the newspapers you buy are also available online on their respective websites. Some require a subscription, while others are freely accessible. The news or programs you watch on TV can also be found on their YouTube channels and other social media platforms.