Ismat Chughtai: The Iconic Feminist Writer of Urdu Literature

By DR. ASHRAF LONE

Ismat Chughtai (1915-1991) born in a small town Badayun, Uttar Pradesh state of India, is one of the best short story writers and novelists and one among the first few feminist writers of Urdu literature. Ismat Chughtai is considered a trend setter in Urdu short story and she touched upon new topics which were considered taboo when Urdu short story was in its infancy, and its scope of topics was very much limited. Ismat wrote eloquently on the issues of women of lower and lower middle class.

Ismat saw and knew about the issues and problems of women of her era and took keen interest in highlighting these through her short stories. She laments about the wretchedness and plight of women and of being her without education. She wants to see women free from any male bondage and suppression.

“Chauthi Ka Joda” ( The Wedding Suit) is about a poor widow Bi Amma who has two daughters, Kubra and Hameeda. The story focuses on Bi Amma’s obsession to get Kubra married as soon as possible, but every time she nears to her goal of marrying off Kubra, something terrible happens and Kubra’s marriage remains on hold. And then one day Kubra’s and Hameeda’s cousin Rahat arrives at their home for a stay for one month for police training. Hameeda, sister of Kubra feels happy on this and tells Bi Amma to use this opportunity to impress Rahat to marry Kubra. They leave no stone unturned to make Rahat’s stay comfortable at their home and leave everything at his disposal. But Rahat develops interest in Hameeda and flirts with her by making livid remarks and touches her inappropriately on various occasions and after a month Rahat leaves without marrying any one of them and this leaves Bi Amma devastated. Bi Amma laments on the fate of Kubra,

‘Khuda ne soorat nahin di, isi liye rahat uski taraf dekhta tak nahin’

(‘Rahat doesn’t even look at her because God hasn’t given her fair features’)