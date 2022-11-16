It has now been a year without you

You live in the spring, roses and daffodils, with water flowing through streams singing, in chorus, with birds and butterflies, colourful...

Like your henna dyed hands...

With gold Jumkas, shining like stars, twinkling, in a black velvety sky...

The falling leaves of autumn reminiscent of a voice, soft, crisp and beautiful...

Now gone forever...

Love turns into memorials, each one taking a share, memories turn to life...

The wailing hearts burn the leaves; tears turn fire into ashes,

Like snow falling down from the sky, it turns gold...