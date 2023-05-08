It needs a comprehensive plan

There has been a considerable increase in vehicular traffic during last few years resulting in a surge in traffic accidents too. Government has taken several measures to minimise traffic jams. New roads, Highways, Circular roads have been constructed to avoid traffic jam in different parts of J&K.

In J&K we witness a sharp rise in accidents and every alternate day we witness loss of precious human lives. There are multiple reasons for accidents like rash driving, using mobile phones while driving as well as driving without helmet in case of two wheeler.

There is a strong public opinion that Department of Traffic police has failed to discharge its duty with efficacy and if the Department would have adopted a concrete strategy to deal with the situation, the graph of accidents could have been low. Some believe that Department is only acting as 'Revenue Agency' and that has defeated the actual cause of regulating traffic.

After due contemplation, I found this Department very serious in revenue collection but callous in regulating traffic in both regions of J&K. To correct my perception I filed an RTI in the Department of Traffic Police to get information from both Jammu as well as from Kashmir Division. The figure provided by the Department proved my belief. The Department has earned crores of rupees during last five years as “Challan” and “Fine” but even has not utilised its one percent on Traffic Awareness for general public.

The Department has no road map to deal with traffic problems and its approach is awful. The Department is working on a sole agenda of “Fine” and “Challan” from dusk to dawn. Now as the Smart phones and E-Challan have been introduced the revenue generation is expected to double than last year.

The Challan graph goes so high, even now Lower Courts are over-burdened with these Challans. The figure of accidents revealed in RTI is alarming, especially in Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal region which is a serious concern and the matter needs an astute approach to avoid further loss of human lives.

It has also been observed that Traffic Police Personal are behaving pathetically with owners of vehicles, those having deficiency in documents. Number of times people are humiliated during checking of documents by Traffic Police.