It's a poor alternative

The COVID-19 pandemic from one side came with the socio-economic disaster and paralyzed the whole world through lockdowns, and on the other side, a new concept of digital communication was promoted in almost every field of human life including education. The technology based communication became the sole alternative to access the students. In this way, the real classroom situations were replaced by the virtual classes.

Different apps like whatsApp, Zoom, Google Meet, Telegram, Teachment, Session and Facebook live are being used to teach through virtual mode. Through these apps students can chat, discuss and share the materials (eBooks, notes, assignments) and can be able to appear online exams also. The virtual mode, however, is beset by myriad challenges both for teachers and students in Kashmir that are summed up as under.

Facility of smartphones or computers, and proper time management is the biggest problem with students. For a parent having three kids three smartphones are required, and that is not affordable for an average family. As I personally experience, we have only one smartphone whereas we are three siblings in our family in three different classes. The problem is that my online time table coincides with my brother and sister. Hence only one of us can use the phone. One can imagine the fate of education for those students who live in an economically dwarfed family.

Internet with low speed is another challenge, as I mentioned earlier that Kashmir undergoes double lockdowns. Only 2G network was in operation for the whole year 2020. In search of better networking of 2G mode, teachers sometimes were seen delivering their lectures in upper stories, or balconies. The lessons were buffered in the process and students could hear only broken syllables, words and sentences. After the restoration of 4G internet, the situation has slightly improved.

Setting up the class timetable is another challenge. If the timetable of online classes didn’t follow strictly it will directly affect the interest among the students and the studies will not run in a systematic way. Further, half of the classes are conducted per day in some institutions which makes it difficult to complete the syllabi in time.

Another challenge was seen in some frivolous students sharing the meeting lDs with their outdoor friends who in turn create a fuss during the delivery of lectures. This shameful behavior of such students insults the entire education process.

As we are still in this pandemic, the online education in Kashmir will remain a poor alternative for the teaching-learning process and we will continue to face the above listed challenges.