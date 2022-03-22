It’s the Best Time in Two Years

Spring is in the air. The Pandemic is out of sight. The COVID19 numbers are getting smaller and smaller. No patients are admitted in hospitals for this Viral disease in J&K.
No people have died in many days due to it. This is for the first time in two years. This is a Spring that can be celebrated, the first time after 2019’s. This is the best time in two years, a COVID19 expert told me.
Let us not talk and write about COVID19 for some time, he suggested.
Over the past two years, the word ‘socialise’ became a sinister word. A gathering was looked upon at with contempt and shock. Visits to relatives, friends and neighbors declined and in some cases ceased completely.
This had a tremendous bearing on the social fabric and mental health of people, especially those who do not work outside the homes. Confinement to homes, of children and elderly, has put strain over the mental health of these people, and overall of the society.
With the chances of contracting the Viral infection at an all time low in the past two years, this is the time to make up for the lost contacts and rediscover the neighborhood, rekindle the lost relations, regroup the social circles around markets, meadows and parks. Socialise, mix up, talk.
The mental health of people has also suffered a jolt over the past years due to the loss of economic activities. With tourism in slump and local visitors also keeping a distance from holidaying and events, many sectors in Kashmir have borne the brunt.
The hotels, restaurants, the Shikaras, the ponies, the Taxis, the handicrafts, the Wazas, the event managers, the Shamiana people, the singers, the sellers of all the goods and consumable related to these activities, they have all suffered. It is time that everyone is given a chance to earn.
Let the tourists enjoy without restrictions of numbers, let the business community reap the benefits of the economic activities that were murdered by the Virus. Let there be weddings, grand weddings as was the norm. The people who chose to earn their living from being associated with these activities, they deserve to earn a decent amount.
The education sectors, the sports, the schools and the stadiums, these have started to buzz again with the activities of people, young people. These young people have suffered the most during the past two years with the confinement and the online classes that they had thrust upon themselves.
The addiction to gadgets and the constant taunts for this addiction need to go. The World outside, the play fields, the sunshine and the Spring are waiting for people.
Let us breathe. The masks can stay for crowds but the air is now inviting people. Much has been lost in the past two years in the Pandemic. Time to heal and thank the Almighty for all that has not been lost.
