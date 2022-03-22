It’s the Best Time in Two Years

Spring is in the air. The Pandemic is out of sight. The COVID19 numbers are getting smaller and smaller. No patients are admitted in hospitals for this Viral disease in J&K.

No people have died in many days due to it. This is for the first time in two years. This is a Spring that can be celebrated, the first time after 2019’s. This is the best time in two years, a COVID19 expert told me.

Let us not talk and write about COVID19 for some time, he suggested.