Jabir: Father of Chemistry

Muslims have contributed a lot and patronised the Greek scientific heritage in the field of medicine, astronomy, mathematics, physics, chemistry, and philosophy. Islam continued to add new scientific achievements which bear witness that Muslims were deeply and seriously interested in scientific research.

So, it produced many scholars and scientists from 7th to the end of 14th century (668 C.E. to 1359 C.E.). But the world has either neglected their great contributions to humanity or Anglicised their names in order to look like differently to nullify their contributions.

Everyone is quite aware that how the names of such Muslim scientists and scholars have been changed to the extent of their rasing their memory. Now, there is an urgent need to relook at their great contribution in every field .

In this series, now is the time for remembering the contribution of another great Muslim scientist, Jabir Ibn Haiyan (Geber) who was a Great Alchemist.