JABLIPORA FRUIT MANDI: DELAY MARS THE DREAM PROJECT

It was a great deal of gusto with which the fruit growers applied for allotment of shop sites in the Fruit and Vegetable Mandi at Jablipora in District Anantnag, in 2013.

A pretentious glitter was attached by the government to the Jablipora Fruit Market project, and it was projected to be one of the best terminal markets to come up within a specific time-frame in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s district Anantnag.

Although it was boasted that the execution of the project will go apace to meet the deadline of its operation in 2019, the same is already over by nearly three years.

When will the project, in the face of prevailing impediments, reach its fruition cannot be said; the “sagacity” of the authorities has once again pushed the project into legal tangle by issuing a circular scrapping the whole process for allotment of shop sites.

A batch of litigations assailing the government action is now pending disposal before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

These pleas raise serious legal questions; whether in the absence of a public interest, the government without a proper justification can issue a circular undoing the earlier process for the allotment of the shop sites.