Jajeer: Our Traditional Hookah

The traditional hookah of Kashmir, locally called Jajeer, holds cultural significance in the rich cultural tapestry of the Valley, though it harbors significant health risks particularly for senior citizens who are seen mostly smoking it at homes, in shops or in their fields. Before cigarettes were in vogue in Kashmir, hookah smoking was rampant. Though nowadays, it is least preferred due to awareness about its ill-effects, yet, it was once a trendy thing among our elders in the society. Also known as water-pipe smoking, it was once popular in Indian sub-continent, and was generally believed to be innocuous because of the passage of the smoke through water before inhalation. There was a common perception among people especially seniors that hookah smoking is safe as the smoke comes through water before being puffed in. But as a matter of fact, the volume of smoke from Jajeer (hookah) is ten times higher than cigarette smoking. The burning temperature of tobacco in a hookah is about 900 degree Celsius which could produce different types of harmful chemicals and toxins.

The word “hookah” is a derivative of “huqqa”, a Hindi word of Arabic origin, which means casket or water-pipe. This water-pipe was invented by Abul Fath Gilani, a Persian physician of King Akbar in the Indian city of Fatehpur Sikri during Mughal rule. Then this device spread to Persia where it was modified to its current shape by Safavid dynasty and from where it again spread to the Indian subcontinent.

Jajeer varies in size and style but a typical one is basically made up of 4 parts. One is an earthen-ware water bowl (base) made up of either brass or copper and is locally known as Jajeer. Next is an inverted J-shaped hose termed as Nalcha in local parlance which is made up of cane wood. Third is, a cloth stopper in the neck of the base, called Gatha and the fourth is, an earthen ware head called Chillum from which there generally dangled small tongs for picking up the live charcoal.