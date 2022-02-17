J&K Development: A comparative assessment

Jammu and Kashmir witnessing massive development, after the abrogation of so-called special status and its transition into a Union Territory, is making a common Kashmiri realise that he was misled and misguided by his so-called leaders.

J&K fast turning into a most preferred tourist destination has helped in reviving the ailing economy of the Himalayan region. The major development projects aimed at connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country have brought it closer to Delhi.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is on way to become an express highway. Two tunnels, the 8.5 km long Navyug tunnel connecting Banihal with Qazigund and 9.2 km long ChenaniNashri tunnel have brought Srinagar closer to Jammu.