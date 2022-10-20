Jo Lout Ke Ghar Naa Aaye: And they never returned back

BY YOUGAL MANHAS

21st October is commemorated as Police Martyrs Day. The day which speaks of supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. On this day we salute the sacrifices of all those Martyrs who held duty above their lives. In the year 1959, a patrolling party of CRPF was ambushed by Chinese PLA near Hot Springs Changthang Ladakh.

The mausoleum of these martyrs near Hot Springs bear testimony to the fact that when it comes to country, the belt forces never retreat from the battle field.

Year after year, Police and other Para military forces continue to lay their lives for upholding the sovereignty of the country. The message is conveyed unequivocally “Country First”.

We observe the day with deep respect and reverence for all those who chose country over their lives and embraced immortality. 21st October is the occasion to pay homage to the valour and sacrifice of our martyrs who never returned home “JO LOUT KE GHAR NAA AAYE”.

Sacrifice is something very innate and embedded in the ranks of belt forces. Since the very first day of training, sacrifice is ingrained in the minds of belt forces. In fact the ultimate aim of every police person is to serve his country by offering his own life.

While paying the homage to the martyrs, every police person imagines his name among the martyrs. This resolve and resilience to serve the country is the biggest challenge to the adversaries.

With the inception of terrorism, the challenges of police force increased multifarious. The initial phase of terrorism in early 90s rendered the security and intelligence grid enervated. It was herculean task to regain the ground among the hostile conditions. JK Police lead from the front and took the terrorism head-on. In the process, the organization lost hundreds of personnel to the inimical designs. We are all indebted to these martyrs for giving us current dominating position.

District Kupwara has faced the brunt of terrorism right from the very first day. The prime reason being the strategic location of the district. Kupwara shares maximum portion of LoC with the adversary country. This has resulted in majority of infiltration through this district.

The dense vegetation, inhospitable weather conditions, porous routes, treacherous topology has helped the terrorism to thrive in the District. The separatist ideology in certain belts helped the terrorists to increase the number within their folds.

Despite the evil designs of the inimical forces, the district is today immune from any major terrorism factor. The credit for this goes to our martyrs who have fought the inimical forces with all might. The dividends of peace owe their existence to these martyrs. As many as 110 Martyrs belonging to District Kupwara have so far attained martyrdom while fighting the terrorists. The detailed table is reproduced hereunder: