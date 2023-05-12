Journey of cinema in Kashmir

Kashmir has always been a source of inspiration for cinema, with its stunning landscape and scenic beauty serving as the backdrop for numerous blockbusters such as, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Kashmir ki Kali, Kabhi Kabhi and Bobby.

The valley’s captivating locales have always been a popular attraction for filmmakers, with even international movies being shot in Kashmir.

The breathtaking beauty of Kashmir has always been a major draw for filmmakers, with the valley featuring in many popular Bollywood movies. Betaab is one such movie that was set in the valley and became immensely popular with audience.

So much so that the valley, formerly known as Hagan Valley, was renamed Betaab Valley after the hit movie. Similarly, Bobby, a famous movie from 1973, was shot in a hut that became known as Bobby Hut after the movie.

Kashmir’s stunning locations and scenery continued to attract movie makers well into the 1970s and 1980s. It wasn’t just Bollywood that was drawn to the valley; two international movies, The Razor’s Edge in 1983, and The Climb in 1986, were also shot in the Kashmir Valley.

The valley’s popularity as a film location can be attributed to its picturesque landscapes, snow-capped mountains, serene lakes, and charming villages, making it a perfect backdrop for any film. Despite the challenges and conflicts that the region has faced over the years, it continued to captivate filmmakers with its timeless beauty.

The love for cinema in the valley was undeniable, with movie theatres consistently packed with people eager to watch both Bollywood and Hollywood films.

The quality of the theatre wasn’t the most important thing; what mattered was the passion and love that people had for movies and the enjoyment that movies provided for them.