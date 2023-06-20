Believe it or not! Common people are meticulously tracking the decisions of the Good and Services Tax Council meetings to know the revision in tax rates, if any, as they always expect a cut in the percentage of taxes and more items included in the list of exemptions. The burden of mounting taxes has almost derailed the household budgets as much of their income is slipping out of their hands through taxes.

Over a period of time Goods & Services Tax, known as GST in common parlance, has become a popular subject of discussion. GST Council meetings have assumed significance on the lines of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy reviews. After the popularity of the repo rate, it’s the GST rates that has become a subject of discussion for the common man. If the repo rate decides the cost of bank loans, the GST rate shapes the final cost of the goods and services available in the market.

Basically, the reason for deliberating upon the GST in today’s column is an email from a reader who wanted to know the expectations from the GST Council meeting scheduled to be held in July. Usually, readers have been sending their queries about various banking practices, but this maiden query about GST is interesting and merits some deliberation.

As far as the GST council is concerned, it’s gaining popularity as a common man’s institution and people have started keeping it under their lens. The reason is simple. The decision to hike the GST rates makes common consumers to shell out more from their wallets for less. For them, such a situation leads to further price rise of goods and services.

Here a word about the Council merits mention. But, before that let’s have a look at the historical journey of GST in India. It is an interesting piece of information. Even as the GST became “One Nation, One Tax’ regime in India on July 1, 2017, its journey started in 2000 during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee when a committee was set up to draft the GST law. It was Vajpayee who first advocated the idea of “One Nation, One Tax” to bring reform in the taxation structure of the country. In 2004, a task force concluded that the new tax structure should be put in place to enhance the tax regime at the time.