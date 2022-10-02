Junior class exams and uncertainty thereof

The School Education Department (SED) earlier ordered shifting the examination session of classes 10th to 12th to March from the current academic session.

As per the order, the regular annual examination of session 2022 for class 10th to 12th students will be held in March and April (for hard zones) in 2023.

Soon after the government order was issued, the JK Board of School Education (BOSE) issued a detailed schedule regarding conduct of annual examinations in normal and hard zones of J&K.

However, uncertainty continues to prevail over holding annual examinations of junior classes (primary to class 9th).

During the previous years, the schools would conduct the Term II exams of junior class students in October month and the classification of exams would start in November .

But following the government decision to shift the academic session to March for higher classes, the students, teachers are in a dilemma over the conduct of Term II exams of junior classes.

Also the delay by the government to clear the uncertainty has brought everything to a standstill. The students have completed their syllabus and the schools are ready to conduct the exams as well. But the formal nod from the government is awaited to go ahead with the exams.

Recently, the JKSCERT submitted its recommendations to the administrative department that the junior class exams should be conducted in March. The SCERT has stated that all DIETs will be geared up to hold the exams smoothly in the month of March.

The move has added to the confusion among students and teachers.

The teachers have expressed their concern over the issue as the attendance in schools these days remains thin as there are rarely any classes conducted in schools.

“Obviously this was the time when students would prepare themselves for Term II exams but this year, everyone is confused,” said a school teacher.

Earlier, the government hinted that the term II exams of junior classes will be held in November this year and the session will be shifted to March from next year. But the government has not moved ahead with the deliberations till date.

While the government is indecisive over holding term II exams of junior classes, the majority of the private schools have already started the registration process for the kindergarten admission.

Even some of the schools have completed the admission forms as well and collected the admission fee, which is otherwise banned by the government.