Just do not despair!

The Principles of sacrifice in Islam and its rules are mentioned in Holy Quran as well as in the authentic books of Hadith (Sayings of Prophet Mohammad SAW).

In the holy book, the eve of sacrifice, known in common parlance as Eid-ul-Adha, has been elaborated through the reference of one of the most beloved prophets of Allah, Hazrat-e-Ibrahim (AS).

Hazrat-e-Ibrahim (AS) has been among one of the five Prophets known as Ul-ul-Azm Prophets – Prophets on whom divine texts were revealed. While Prophets Noah (AS), Moosa (AS), Eesah (AS), and Muhammad (SAW) were revealed with full-fledged text, organised later on in book shape, Hazrat-e-Ibrahim’s was, however, revealed upon Scrolls or Saheefas.

These scriptures are considered part of religious scriptures of Islam and are believed to have contained the revelations Ibraham (AS) received from Allah, which were written down by him as well as his scribes and followers. They are now generally believed to have perished over the course of time and are considered a lost body of scripture.