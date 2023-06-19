Kashmir: Case Studies on Elderly Abuse

Nowadays we see diminishing values and irritating attitude displayed by younger crop towards senior citizens. Many senior citizens were contacted and requested their experiences with investigator. Elder abuse can be defined as a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person. We often assume that our greatest dangers are from strangers on dark streets or from violent men who might break into our houses. The sad truth is that the highest perils of brutal and persistent violence lurk within the intimate spaces of our homes from those to whom we are the closest. Economic dependence of older people on their children is of the significant factors of elderly abuse. In our valley we have significant number of senior citizens who suffer silently at the hands of daughter-in-laws or sons according to a survey conducted by the investigator.

At present UN recognizes elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. I shall report here actual case studies where names have been changed to maintain confidentiality. Zahid an ageing painter still spends much of his day painting walls but does not earn enough to meet his basic needs. His son denies him enough food and money for medicines. Mughli an unlettered widow is given only one meal a day. Her son refuses money for her minor eye surgery. Abdul Rashid moved with his wife to live with his son as his health declined. Both old people are forced to work all day, worst than domestic servants, they cannot move out from the quarter without permission of son and daughter-in-law, they feel choked and restless. Abdul Rashid is restricted to go to a nearby mosque for prayers and advised by his son to pray at home. Ghulam Mohmmad worked all life for his family, in old age he needed some money for minor surgery but none of his children was willing to pay, his repeated pleas were ignored. Fazii had desired in her old age to visit Hazratbal shrine once to have a glimpse of the holy relic, her repeated pleas were ignored, this last wish got buried with her mortal remains. Zoona, a widowed old lady had visited one of our late brother’s house after decades to mourn the death of his wife; she had gone there against the wishes of her son. Her son had the perception that now Zoona is old it is not proper for her to move out of the house. Her other children shared the same perception except her elder daughter who was an odd man out. She was left there for days. Her son did not bother to call her or pick her back from the relatives house. Finally she had to hire an auto and knock the door of her son like a beggar.