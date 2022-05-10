Kashmir, Don’t Ignore Oral Health

Mouth is a major entry point to our system, and its health depends on a number of factors. Apart from teeth, the gums, tongue and the oral cavity needs to be taken care of for a better overall health.

In Kashmir, Oral Health is almost a neglected cause. People often see the dentist only when their tooth or teeth are in the last stages of decay or when the pain is difficult to be ignored.

Innumerable patients encountered in my practice with huge swelling in their mouth come with less expectations and more apprehensions about their oral health.