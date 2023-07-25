Kashmir needs a State-of-the-Art Charitable Cancer Hospital

Due to substantial progress made in the early detection, rapid diagnosis, and management of cancer patients, there has been a significant increase in the survival and quality of life of survivors. Roughly, cure rates have improved each year in the last two decades in these regions. However, developing nations have bigger challenges owing to a lack of cancer awareness, lack of adequate resources, and inadequate health spending to deal with the increasing incidence of cancer. A lot more needs to be done on all fronts. There is a huge disparity in cancer prognosis between developing and developed countries. Cancer treatment can have a significant impact on patients and their families, both financially and emotionally. The high cost of cancer treatment pushes many families below the poverty line, adding an additional burden to an already challenging situation. Moreover, the financial strain of cancer treatment often leads to emotional exhaustion and fatigue, making the follow-up process even more daunting.

Charitable hospitals step in to provide medical services to these individuals, ensuring they receive essential care. The philosophy of a State of art charitable cancer hospital focused on making Quality healthcare affordable and accessible to the below poverty group is rooted in the principles of social justice, compassion, and the belief that every individual deserves access to basic healthcare services, regardless of their financial status. Serving the uninsured and underinsured in our state, there are significant numbers of people who either don't have health insurance or have limited coverage. Even with health insurance, some people may face financial hardships due to high deductibles, copays, or non-covered services. Charitable hospitals aid those struggling with medical bills. Overall, the philosophy of a charitable hospital focused on making healthcare affordable and accessible to the below poverty group reflects its dedication to social welfare and its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most and reduces markedly the crowd funding appeals from desperate needy patients.

Who is not affected by cancer directly or indirectly, your dear or near one, someone in your office, in the neighborhood, and the rising cancer incidence in the Valley is stretching the RCC facility at SKIMS and GMCs at district levels for diagnosis, management, and treatment beyond limits, forcing many patients to seek treatment in the private sector or go outside the state—sometimes after selling all the land and property. Addressing Healthcare Inequalities, a philanthropic project of Kashmir Charitable Cancer Hospital (KCCH) endeavors to plug gaps in the Government’s socio-economic healthcare policy programs and reach out to sections of people often left untouched by state projects. Bridging the gap through local projects like KCCH and bringing together affordable & accessible multidisciplinary cancer care all under one roof. That under-one-roof philosophy is one that has guided the recent surge in dedicated cancer centers around the world, particularly in the west, now trending throughout India. Guided by the principles of equity & justice, accessibility, affordability, reliability, empathy, and professionalism aiming to provide cancer care with sincerity of purpose and effort in all conduct and continual quality improvement and compliance with all applicable standards – “Best effort the first time and every time.”

Strategic And Operational Goal of a charitable/not-for-profit hospital is to bring cancer care for all regardless of socioeconomic status, bridge the gap between the privileged and underprivileged. It offers financial assistance programs, subsidizes treatment costs, and reduces the burden of out-of-pocket expenses for low-income patients. By reaching out to marginalized populations, these hospitals contribute to reducing disparities in cancer outcomes, empowering individuals with knowledge and access to healthcare services.