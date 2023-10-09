Kashmiri Beacon in the Freedom Struggle

BY ANUJ NAHAR
As the winds of time sweep across the annals of India’s history, some names, though instrumental, remain overshadowed. Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew is one such luminous figure, whose contributions glow with an undying flame, even as we marked his 60th death anniversary on this October 9.
A stalwart of our freedom movement, his unwavering commitment to unity, justice, and national integrity deserves a moment of profound reflection and recognition.
On this day, more than ever, revisiting the path trodden by leaders like Kitchlew is essential, as it reminds us of the tenacious spirits who laid the foundations of our sovereign nation.
Colonial Punjab was a Muslim-majority province, with Sikhs and Hindus making up large minorities.
About 10% of the population consisted of Kashmiris, who had started migrating to participate in the trading and economic opportunities that Punjab had to offer.
The Kashmiris quickly adapted to the ways of Punjab and contributed to the welfare and material progress of the region. Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew was born into a family of Kashmiri extraction on 15th January, 1888.
The Kitchlews of Amritsar were originally Kashmiri Pandits who later adopted Islam. Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew had a privileged upbringing in the Kitchlew household that was involved in trading Kashmiri saffron and pashmina shawls.
According to his grandson F.Z Kitchlew, Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew was the most complete expression of a whole class of young Westernized intelligentsia that constantly tried to reconcile its goals with the reality of India under British rule.
Education and Early Life
Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew’s education in the United Kingdom and Europe exposed him to the ideas of nationalist leaders like Garibaldi, Mazzini, and Cavour and the ideals of the French Revolution. This experience helped shape his political outlook and commitment to India’s freedom struggle. He returned to India with a deeper love for his country and the need for a united stand against the British.
Home Rule Movement and Rowlatt Satyagraha
In 1916, Kitchlew joined the Home Rule Movement and became active. So much so that he was termed as the ‘real propagandist’ of the Home Rule League in Punjab by Lieutenant Governor Michael O Dwyer. He was prominent in organizing resistance against the Rowlatt Act in 1919, addressing thousands of people and emerging as a youth icon. This led to their deportation, conspiracy charges, and life imprisonment. The meeting organised on the fateful day of 13th April, 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh was for protesting the arrest of these leaders. It was attended by Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, including those from Kashmir. This speaks volumes about the love and affection that people had in their hearts towards Dr Kitchlew.
Khilafat Movement and Non-Cooperation
In the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Dr Kitchlew was released under a general amnesty. Not the one to be deterred by challenges, Kitchlew played a significant role in the Khilafat Movement and Non-Cooperation, working closely with Mahatma Gandhi. He opposed Jinnah’s suggestion to stick to constitutional methods and seconded Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Resolution at the AICC Session in Nagpur 1920. Kitchlew took active steps in the field of “national education” to support the “Non-cooperation program” and became one of the founders of Jamia Millia National University.
Hindu-Muslim Unity and Cultural Integrity
Kitchlew was an important figure who helped forge inter-communal nationalism. He was one of the preservers of India’s cultural integrity and offered moral support to the basic right of people to practice their religion. He had strongly condemned the banning of the bathing ritual at Kumbh Mela in Allahabad in 1924. In 1923-1924, the Akalis of Jaitu were arrested from the Gurudwara for protesting against the deposition of the ruler of Nabha State, who had nationalistic sympathies. Jathas from Amritsar walked to Jaitu as a mark of protest against the wrongdoing. Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew walked with them as an observer. The Britishers fired upon the Jathas, and Dr. Kitchlew was arrested and paraded down the main street of the town. The Sikhs in Amritsar, who had already known Kitchlew for his part in national politics, began calling him “Saifa Singh.” This showed how he became a popular hero among the Sikhs too. He worked hard to mobilise Muslim public opinion in favour of one India with the maximum Muslim interests as their goal. He thought of India in terms of the downtrodden and oppressed. To raise them and free them was his life mission. He belonged to a group of intelligent, liberal, and genuinely religious Muslims.
Throughout the years leading up to Partition, Kitchlew was a staunch opponent of the idea. He believed in a united India and fought tirelessly for Hindu-Muslim unity. Kitchlew firmly believed that the real enemy of the Indian people was British Imperialism, and the only way to defeat it was through united action. He emphasised that dividing the nation would only weaken their collective efforts against the colonial power. Kitchlew was deeply concerned about the fate of the Muslims who would be left behind in India after the Partition. He argued that their position as a minority could lead to numerous communal issues, making their lives increasingly difficult. He contended that Muslims would become weaker as a result of Partition, facing significant economic, political, and social hardships. The division would not only affect India as a whole but also have detrimental consequences for the Muslim community. Kitchlew warned that the division of India would create unlimited complications, particularly in the economic sphere. He believed a weakened economy would leave India vulnerable to exploitation by foreign powers, who would seize the opportunity to further their interests.
After Partition and Legacy
After Partition, Dr Kitchlew refused to move to Pakistan and decided to stay back in Amritsar. However, he was forced to leave the city he loved the most and shift to Delhi after rioters burnt down his four-story house and the family-owned Kitchlew Hosiery Factory in the heart of Amritsar. He later took up the cause of Global peace and became the first Indian to receive the Lenin Peace Prize in 1953. He passed away in 1963. Mumtaz Kitchlew, the niece of Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew, stated in a letter that Dr Kitchlew made his own eulogy when India News had a lapse in writing about the demise of the national stalwart.
Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew’s life and contributions are a testament to his status as a hero, champion, and individual who chose the cause of India’s freedom over the wealth and leisure offered by his profession. . He spent more time in jails than either Gandhi or Nehru, almost 17 years. His courage and vision stand vindicated even after 104 years of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Popularly known as Shahenshah-e-Siyasat (King of Politics) among his followers, he was a spiritually enlightened, politically dedicated, totally selfless public leader of high moral fibre and indisputable integrity.
Kitchlew carried the essence of ‘Kashmiriyat’ within his heart. Kashmir celebrated as the “Paradise on Earth”, is known for its mesmerizing beauty and rich values of harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect. These core tenets of Kashmiri culture might have deeply influenced Kitchlew, providing a solid foundation for his unwavering dedication to fostering inter-communal unity and advocating for justice during India’s freedom struggle.
Once when his wife visited him in prison, he remarked, “Affection and loyalty are of the heart. They cannot be purchased in the marketplace. We are fighting for the freedom of our country and faith. I shall go to jail again, most willingly and happily. To serve India in the battle for freedom is honor enough.”
As we marked the 60th death anniversary of Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew, let us pay homage to a towering figure in India’s freedom struggle. His indomitable spirit, unwavering commitment to India’s unity, and tireless pursuit of justice against the oppressive British Raj remain an enduring legacy and serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.
Anuj Nahar, Sarhad, Pune. He can be reached at anujnahar@sarhad.in