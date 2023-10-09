Kashmiri Beacon in the Freedom Struggle

BY ANUJ NAHAR

As the winds of time sweep across the annals of India’s history, some names, though instrumental, remain overshadowed. Dr. Saifuddin Kitchlew is one such luminous figure, whose contributions glow with an undying flame, even as we marked his 60th death anniversary on this October 9.

A stalwart of our freedom movement, his unwavering commitment to unity, justice, and national integrity deserves a moment of profound reflection and recognition.

On this day, more than ever, revisiting the path trodden by leaders like Kitchlew is essential, as it reminds us of the tenacious spirits who laid the foundations of our sovereign nation.

Colonial Punjab was a Muslim-majority province, with Sikhs and Hindus making up large minorities.

About 10% of the population consisted of Kashmiris, who had started migrating to participate in the trading and economic opportunities that Punjab had to offer.

The Kashmiris quickly adapted to the ways of Punjab and contributed to the welfare and material progress of the region. Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew was born into a family of Kashmiri extraction on 15th January, 1888.

The Kitchlews of Amritsar were originally Kashmiri Pandits who later adopted Islam. Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew had a privileged upbringing in the Kitchlew household that was involved in trading Kashmiri saffron and pashmina shawls.

According to his grandson F.Z Kitchlew, Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew was the most complete expression of a whole class of young Westernized intelligentsia that constantly tried to reconcile its goals with the reality of India under British rule.