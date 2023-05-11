Kashmiri Pandits are important stakeholders

There is a consensus across the political spectrum and civil societies in the country and in Jammu and Kashmir for the return, rehabilitation and socio-economic and political empowerment of the Kashmiri Pandit community living in exile for more than thirty three years.

With continuing promises by Modi:2.0 in this regard from time to time, the expectations of the native KP population living as refugees in their own country, skyrockets every time for the return to their roots and homeland.



PM Modi urged people of the country and Jammu and Kashmir - come, let us all together, build and usher in new Jammu and Kashmir and new Ladakh 'with the newer and strong India’: he says, I have complete faith, under this new system, we all will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism and separatism and integrate/mainstream Jammu and Kashmir with rest of the country. He calls it a “Naya Kashmir vision.”

Those from Jammu and Kashmir who live elsewhere shall return to their homes will be helped in by his government the PM Modi declared in and out of Parliament.

After almost three years plus after 5th August 2019 decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, a sense is gathering around that the plight of native exiled Kashmiri population is being slowly forgotten. Everybody sheds crocodile tears over their suffering, but nothing by way of action is seemingly visible.

The larger presence of Pandits, as an important stakeholder and a relevant component in strengthening the idea of India in Kashmir and ushering in peace, and civilisational inclusiveness is less talked about in the din and noise of integration and mainstreaming of Kashmir.

Any objective, however, laudable it may appear is unachievable without the physical presence of seven hundred thousand population of aborigines Kashmiri Pandits back in the valley at least in three smart cities in Srinagar,Baramulla and Anantnag.



Kashmiri Pandits have an existential stake in the Valley. They have to be physically present on the soil of the Valley as living component and stakeholders and day to day participants in the socio-economic, political, cultural and spiritual ethos of Kashmir valley, otherwise how will the present as well as future generations realise that Kashmir is the keystone of their heritage through millennia, finding mention even in the Indian oldest scriptures?



Kashmir was considered the abode of Saraswati, the highest seat of learning in India, and was also referred to as Sharda Peeth. So much so that students on graduating from Kashi would take four symbolic steps towards Kashmir, denoting their aspiration for higher learning. Almost the entire body of Sanskrit literature has its origins in Kashmir.



Rajtarangini, an authoritative historical tome on the royal lineage of Kashmir, written by Kalhana in the 12th century, outlines the greatness of King Lalitaditya, possibly the most powerful Indian emperor of all times, whose kingdom in the 8th century extended from the Caspian Sea in the north to the Kaveri basin in the south, and included Assam in the east. How many Indians have even heard his name? How many of us know that Srinagar was established by Ashoka the Great?



Mahayana Buddhism was spread across mid Asia, China and Japan by Kashmiri monks. Patanjali gifted his yog sutra to humanity and his. Sarangadeva is considered the father of both Hindustani and Carnatic music.

Acharya Abhinav Gupta, one of the greatest scholars of all times, wrote 46 literary classics, including the renowned Abhinav Bharti. His principles of RAS are being taught in 80 universities around the world. Why educationists and policymakers are deliberately withholding such vital slices of history from our textbooks?



Kashmiri Pandits have rich heritage and their roots are engraved in the soil of the Valley for more than five thousand years. That can neither be destroyed nor obliterated by any power more so by unleashing terror and vicious campaign.



Realities are, at times harsh and strange. The harsh ground reality in today’s age of enlightenment is — Kashmir today is without Kashmiri Pandits. The aborigine community of Kashmir, are out in exile, in this modern age of reason and enlightenment.

The forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, designed to effect the motivated ethnic cleansing, will go down in the history of these native Kashmiris -The aborigines, as a continuation of the persecution and genocide facing for hundreds of years. The atrocities were peaked during despotic rule of tyrant kings.



The irony is that they did not get any respite even in the bright days of the enlightened times, especially in the post-independent days of India. Whatever be the vicissitudes of their history all pale into insignificance when we look at their present plight.

The colossal crisis through which the exiled community or for that matter the entire Kashmiri society is passing through is in reality the crisis in the country’s great values — the perversion in practise of its constitutional jurisprudence, the sociopolitical and moral norms.

Acute fear and scare had been created which gripped the Kashmiri Pandits from September 1989 onwards after killings of prominent members of the community.

The Pandits started feeling what they had felt when hounded by Afghans in the second half of the 18th century — “there is fear and dread in the city. Prepare for journey, disorder is dominant in this city, we are the targets and victims.”



The choice of exile was forced on the Kashmiri Pandit community by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists who imposed their writ on Kashmir by unleashing death and destruction. Killing one and scaring a thousand was a concerted plan neatly executed by local terror groups.

The state government at that time abdicated its constitutional duties, created a sociopolitical vacuum and left people’s life and liberty at the mercy of looters, marauders and terror groups.

The terrorist violence is unabated till this day. The terrorists maimed, killed, lynched and looted a large number of Kashmiri Pandits and other natives. The terror-stricken Pandits ran for life, leaving their homes and hearths behind them.



In July 1988, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front ( JKLF) began an armed and separatist insurgency for independence of Kashmir from India. The group targeted and mercilessly killed many prominent mainstream political personalities.

At the same time Kashmiri Pandits were killed and the first target they chose for on 14 September 1989, when they killed Tika Lal Taploo, an advocate and a prominent BJP leader in front of several eyewitnesses. This instilled fear in the Kashmiri Hindus especially as Taploo’s killers were never caught which also emboldened the terrorists.

The Pandits felt threatened that they were not safe in the valley and could be targeted any time. The killings of Kashmiri Pandits continued that included many of the prominent ones.

In order to undermine Farooq Abdullah who at that time was the CM of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister V.P. Singh appointed Jagmohan as the governor of the state. Abdullah had conveyed his reservations onJagmohan and threatened his resignation.

However, the Central government appointed Jagmohan as Governor on 19 January 1990. In response, Abdullah resigned on the same day and Jagmohan suggested the dissolution of the State Assembly. The Kashmiri Pandits were hounded and left Kashmir valley and moved to other parts of India, particularly to the refugee camps in Jammu region of the state.