Kashmiri willow bat to boom in International markets

Fawzul Kabeer, a young entrepreneur of the Kashmir valley is already famous for his GR8 willow bat industry among all the top national and international cricket teams and even for cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and all other international players as they have already used GR8 bats while playing on the grounds.

Fawzul, a 31 year old with a childhood dream to make all possible efforts at national and international countries for his GR8 willow bat business has done MBA – Masters in Business Administration from Islamic University in 2014 just to be more capable for his business promotion at all level.

His hard work of 10 years has yielded excellent response from the current 6 – 7 countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bahrain and Scotland and in current T20 world cup - the GR8 product already has gained excellent momentum.

Fawzul’s main concern with the government is to provide 1 billion saplings of willow trees in Kashmir as the present number of willow trees is declining, and with new one billion saplings, the material for bat industry will play an important role, and boost the production of bats; the material is available in England or in Kashmir valley.