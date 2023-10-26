Kashmir's Winter Wonderland | Exploring the potential of winter sports and tourism in kashmir

Kashmir is full of potential that needs to be explored and made accessible to the world for the greater good. The various potentials within the region can contribute significantly to the development and progress of the nation. The crown state, Kashmir Vale is gifted with lot of potential and beautiful jewels which has huge economic growth with a wide scope for both winter and summer sports, promising enormous tourism potential that can significantly boost our national economy. What we need is to make these potentials accessible and explore them with proper facilities and investments. This will enhance our returns.

Last year, we saw a few sports activities in various districts, and several places were included in sports tourism. These are actually two things: winter sports and winter tourism. Winter tourism will boost winter sports and will provide entertainment for tourists as well. In recent years, we have witnessed infrastructural development such as roads, accommodations, and accessibility being made available in all tourist destinations. These destinations remain underutilized due to lack of snow clearance and heavy snowfall. Places like Bungus, which have beautiful roads and access ways, can be made accessible during winter as well. Even if we can't fully support winter sports, we can explore winter tourism opportunities globally. This year, people living near the borders hope that the activities conducted during summer in the newly developed tourist places can continue during winter as well, as these places are equally attractive and enjoyable in winter. Steps need to be taken to promote winter tourism even during snowy conditions. Suggested recommendations should be put into action to promote winter tourism.

Kashmir witnesses harsh winter in which all the activities remain shut. Normally, during winter we remained jailed in our homes and youth frustrated under the four walls. Four months snow bound need to be enjoyed with sports activities that will boost tourism. Let winter be a season of enjoyment and a source of entertainment.

Sports and Winter tourism potential in Bungus Valley: The Winter Carnival significantly boosted winter tourism. Last year, various activities took place in the crown district of Kupwara, where both locals and national and foreign guests participated during winters. The district administration organized and conducted various winter sports activities and games. These events brought immense joy to the locals and provided opportunities to learn, engage, and explore.