Keep yourself physically fit

Hajj 2023 has begun. The first flight of pilgrims for the Hajj-2023 from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on June 7. Hajj is an essential part of Muslim’s faith, and all pilgrims should aim to be fit throughout this journey.

When in Makkah or Medina, the pilgrims are required to perform specific rituals at locations in and around the holy city, and maintaining energy and bodily strength during Hajj necessitates that certain safety precautions be taken till all Haj rituals are performed healthily.

From walking around the Holy Kaaba – circumambulation seven times – to running between Safa and Marwa, travelling between Mina and Arafat is tiresome, and spending a night under the open sky in Muzdalifah, and crowded Tawaf Al-Ifadah and Tawaf wida, and then travel between Medina and Makkah or vice versa, you need to be physically fit in order to perform the rituals of Hajj in a prescribed righteous way.

Although medical missions of respective countries take care of pilgrim’s health problems, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also provides free healthcare services to all pilgrims at all holy sites round the clock. It is highly recommended, a general health check-up should be done for risk stratification, medication adjustments before traveling.

To stay fit during this journey should actually begin at least weeks/ months before the actual date of departure as during this journey your chronic or subclinical health problems may get precipitated or unmasked deprive or delay a pilgrim from actually performing certain Hajj rituals resulting in great inconvenience to other group members and organizers.

Following health tips for commonly encountered health problems during Hajj can help a great deal but in no way replacement for seeking proper Medical consultation or following advisory on health recommendations for visitors traveling to Saudi Arabia for the purposes of Hajj.

Good news that Covid threat as pandemic has ended, despite that the Saudi mitigation plan ensured the safety of pilgrims and healthcare workers for Hajj, successfully limited the risk of COVID-19 transmission inside or outside holy sites during previous Haj pilgrimages.