Khadijah: Nobility of Character

When people boycotted, reprimanded & rejected his message, it hurt him. He would straightaway go to Khadijah. His pain, concern, grief, and worries would vaporise when Khadijah would attest to his truth.

She used her economic power to support him when he needed it the most. For the next ten years, Khadijah helped the Prophet propagate the message of Islam, far and wide. And let’s see how Allah rewarded her.

One day, Khadijah goes out to fire the stove and checks what is cooking. Meanwhile, Jibrael (a.s) comes to Prophet and instructs him to follow what is being conveyed.

“Khadijah will come with a bowl of food. Once she places it in front of you. Grab her hand and tell her that Allah sends his Salams to her. Allah is congratulating Khadijah. Tell her that she will have a palace (carved out of a singular pearl) in paradise, as vast as the eyesight goes, sans any support beam. God has specifically prepared it for Khadijah and God is waiting for her.” Hearing this, tears streamed down her eyes.

She was extremely sought after, getting proposals almost every day. But Allah always does what is best for us. Muhammad (PBUH) was open to the prospect of Khadijah marrying him.

Khadijah considered him. But she had no idea how to go about it. She expressed her interest to her close confidante, Nafeesa, when she asked about her business dealings.